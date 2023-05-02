Guardians vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Steven Kwan and Jose Trevino will take the field when the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +145. A 7-run total has been listed in this game.
Guardians vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-175
|+145
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 28 games with a total.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-8
|10-7
|7-5
|7-10
|10-6
|4-9
