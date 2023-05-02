Jose Ramirez and Jose Trevino hit the field when the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 111 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.293 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits against the Colorado Rockies.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz

