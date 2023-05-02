How to Watch the Guardians vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and Jose Trevino hit the field when the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.
- The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 111 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.5 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.293 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits against the Colorado Rockies.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|German Márquez
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
