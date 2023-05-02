When the New York Yankees (15-15) and Cleveland Guardians (14-15) square of at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Guardians have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Guardians had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Zunino 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+300) José Ramírez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Josh Bell 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

