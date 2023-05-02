Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .279/.388/.459 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .278/.375/.330 so far this season.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0) for his seventh start of the season.

He has five quality starts in six chances this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 5 6.1 3 1 1 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Bibee's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI (24 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .245/.353/.418 on the season.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits).

He has a .274/.366/.462 slash line on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.