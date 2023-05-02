Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .202 with nine doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Cole (5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
