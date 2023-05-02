The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .230 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with at least two hits three times (15.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

