Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .258 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.
- In five games this year (17.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 28.6% of his games this year (eight of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
- Cole (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.11 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.