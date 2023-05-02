The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .258 with three doubles and 11 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.

In five games this year (17.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 28.6% of his games this year (eight of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

