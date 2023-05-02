Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.330) thanks to five extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 157th in slugging.
- Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (44.8%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
- Cole (5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
