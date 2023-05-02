Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.330) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 157th in slugging.

Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (44.8%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings