On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .229.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

