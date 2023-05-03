On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .229.
  • In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt (0-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .321 batting average against him.
