On Wednesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .083 with a double and two walks.
  • Gallagher has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
  • The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .321 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.