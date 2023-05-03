Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Yankees Player Props
|Guardians vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Yankees
|Guardians vs Yankees Odds
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .083 with a double and two walks.
- Gallagher has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
- Schmidt (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .321 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.