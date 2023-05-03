Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to get the better of Clarke Schmidt, the New York Yankees' starter, on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB play with 17 home runs.

Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians are 25th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (113 total, 3.8 per game).

The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.

Cleveland's 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.291).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bieber is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Bieber will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Eduardo Rodríguez

