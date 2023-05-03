How to Watch the Guardians vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to get the better of Clarke Schmidt, the New York Yankees' starter, on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are second-worst in MLB play with 17 home runs.
- Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians are 25th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (113 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Guardians' .307 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.
- Cleveland's 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.291).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Bieber is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.
- Bieber will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Eduardo Rodríguez
