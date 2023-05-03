On Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (16-15) in the series rubber match at Yankee Stadium.

The Guardians are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+105). The contest's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 9-8 (52.9%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog six times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Yankees have won all of their five games in which they were named as at least a +105 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

