Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Yankees on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Bieber Stats
- Shane Bieber (2-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in six chances this season.
- Bieber has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Athletics
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .287/.396/.461 on the season.
- Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.369/.319 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 25 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.350/.422 on the season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 31 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI.
- He's slashing .282/.370/.464 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
