Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (2-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his seventh start of the season.

He has five quality starts in six chances this season.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3 at Athletics Apr. 4 6.0 3 3 3 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane Bieber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .287/.396/.461 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.369/.319 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 25 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.350/.422 on the season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 31 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashing .282/.370/.464 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.