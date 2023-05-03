The Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit the New York Yankees (16-15) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (2-1) for the Guardians and Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for the Yankees.

Guardians vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians' Bieber (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Bieber has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Shane Bieber vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .227 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .379 (20th in the league) with 37 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI in seven innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing batters.

So far this season, Schmidt has not recorded a quality start.

Schmidt is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 innings per start.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Guardians

He meets a Guardians offense that ranks 26th in the league with 113 total runs scored while batting .227 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .341 slugging percentage (29th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 17 home runs (29th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Schmidt has pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

