Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (16-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM on May 3.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (2-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (0-3).

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 18 times and won nine, or 50%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 17 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 113 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).

Guardians Schedule