Guardians vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (16-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM on May 3.
The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (2-1) against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (0-3).
Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Yankees Player Props
|Guardians vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 18 times and won nine, or 50%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 17 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 113 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Shane Bieber vs Nick Pivetta
|April 29
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Eduardo Rodríguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.