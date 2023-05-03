Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .208 with nine doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 29 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
- Schmidt (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.
