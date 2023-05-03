The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .208 with nine doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Bell has picked up a hit in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 29 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.
