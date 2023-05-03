Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Yankees.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .321 to opposing hitters.
