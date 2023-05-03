Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .247 with three doubles and 11 walks.
- In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In five games this year (17.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|18
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, one per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .321 batting average against him.
