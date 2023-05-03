Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .372 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .269 with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 164th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (20 of 30), with multiple hits 10 times (33.3%).

In 30 games played this season, he has not homered.

Kwan has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (38.9%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings