Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .372 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .269 with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 164th in slugging.
  • Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (20 of 30), with multiple hits 10 times (33.3%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 18
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (38.9%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing batters.
