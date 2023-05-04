Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars have -210 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+170).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings -210 +180 -
BetMGM -210 +170 5.5
PointsBet -222 +180 5.5

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Seattle has played 52 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
  • The Stars have gone 17-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • This season the Kraken have eight wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.
  • Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won each time.
  • Seattle is 2-1 when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (+100)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-105)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-149)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-175)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-133)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.7 2.1

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6 2.5 2.7

