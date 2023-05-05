Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while hitting .227.
- Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .182 over the course of his last games.
- In 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
