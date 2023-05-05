After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while hitting .227.
  • Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .182 over the course of his last games.
  • In 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
