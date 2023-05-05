Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Minnesota Twins (18-14) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (1-0) versus the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-2).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.7 per game).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Joey Wentz
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.