Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Minnesota Twins (18-14) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (1-0) versus the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-2).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
  • The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Cleveland has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.7 per game).
  • Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 29 @ Red Sox L 8-7 Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
April 30 @ Red Sox L 7-1 Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
May 1 @ Yankees W 3-2 Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
May 2 @ Yankees L 4-2 Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
May 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
May 5 Twins - Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
May 6 Twins - Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
May 7 Twins - Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
May 8 Tigers - Tanner Bibee vs Michael Lorenzen
May 9 Tigers - Shane Bieber vs Joey Wentz
May 10 Tigers - Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez

