Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Minnesota Twins (18-14) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (1-0) versus the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-2).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.7 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule