Peyton Battenfield starts for the Cleveland Guardians against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Cleveland's past four games have finished below the point total, and the average total in that streak was 7.9.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 4-2 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 30 chances this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 10-9 7-5 7-12 10-8 4-9

