How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .338 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 116 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland averages just 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw two innings out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- He has one quality starts in three chances this season.
- Battenfield has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Joey Wentz
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.