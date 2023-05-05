In the series opener on Friday, May 5, Bailey Ober will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (18-14) as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians (14-17), who will answer with Peyton Battenfield. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Guardians have +105 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-2, 4.67 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 16 out of the 21 games, or 76.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 4-2 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

