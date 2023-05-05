Player props are available for Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 34 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .286/.400/.454 on the season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, 20 walks and 11 RBI (34 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.370/.323 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ober Stats

The Twins' Bailey Ober will make his third start of the season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 5.2 3 1 1 4 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.350/.570 on the season.

Buxton will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gallo Stats

Joey Gallo has put up 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a slash line of .190/.329/.603 so far this year.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 30 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

