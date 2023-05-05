Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .211 with nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Ober (1-0) starts for the Twins, his third this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.