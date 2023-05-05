The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .211 with nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 18
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Ober (1-0) starts for the Twins, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
