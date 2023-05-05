The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .211 with nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 30 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 18 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

