Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .206 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Naylor has had a hit in 12 of 28 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (14.3%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|17
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ober (1-0) starts for the Twins, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
