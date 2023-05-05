Josh Naylor -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .206 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Naylor has had a hit in 12 of 28 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Naylor has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (14.3%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 17
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ober (1-0) starts for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
