Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .257 with four doubles and 11 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 19 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings