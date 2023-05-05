On Friday, Steven Kwan (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .323, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 160th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 31 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this season (19.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (41.9%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 19 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

