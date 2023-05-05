Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Yankees.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .323, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 160th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this season (19.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (41.9%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
