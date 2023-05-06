Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (19-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (4-0, .77 ERA).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 19 times and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 9-10 in those contests.

The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 116 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

