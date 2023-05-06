Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (19-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray (4-0, .77 ERA).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 19 times and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 9-10 in those contests.
- The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored 116 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Joey Wentz
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.