The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 17 home runs.

Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.333).

The Guardians are 28th in the majors with a .224 batting average.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-lowest average in the majors.

The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks last in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Logan Allen (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Allen will look to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Michael Lorenzen 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Joey Wentz 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.