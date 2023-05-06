Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (19-14) at Progressive Field on Saturday, May 6, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Twins have -110 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 0.77 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 9-10 (47.4%).

Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won two of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240) Myles Straw 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) - 0.5 (+360) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

