Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .205 with nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's .77 ERA ranks first, 1.057 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.