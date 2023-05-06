The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .208 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Naylor has an RBI in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings