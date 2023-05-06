Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .208 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Naylor has an RBI in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .77 ERA ranks first, 1.057 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th.
