Max Homa enters play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7, looking to defend his title.

Looking to place a wager on Homa at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished under par 10 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five appearances, Homa has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Homa finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -7 278 3 21 7 8 $12.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Homa has two wins in his past five starts at this event.

Homa has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

The previous time Homa competed in this event, in 2022, he ended up the champion.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Homa will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,359 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was below average, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

Homa shot better than 70% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Homa did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Homa carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Homa's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that last competition, Homa carded a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Homa finished the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Homa Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.