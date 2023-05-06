On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .252 with four doubles and 12 walks.

In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has not gone deep in his 31 games this year.

In five games this year (16.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 19 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings