The field at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will feature Shane Lowry. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,538-yard course from May 4- 7.

Shane Lowry Insights

Lowry has finished better than par 11 times and shot 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Lowry has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Lowry has finished in the top five once.

In his past five events, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Lowry will look to make the cut for the seventh straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 31 -3 282 0 15 1 2 $2.1M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Lowry has had an average finishing position of 41st.

Lowry has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Lowry played this event was in 2021, and he finished 65th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Lowry will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,324 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 43rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Lowry shot better than only 15% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Lowry did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Lowry had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of two).

Lowry carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent competition, Lowry had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Lowry finished the RBC Heritage bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Lowry fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

