Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .268 with four doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 161st in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (34.4%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (40.6%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a .77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.77), 17th in WHIP (1.057), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
