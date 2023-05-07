The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .214.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (5-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
