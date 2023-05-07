Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .214.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (5-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.37 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
