Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .074 with a double and two walks.

Gallagher has had a hit in a game twice this season, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

