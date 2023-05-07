Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center showcases the New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, airing on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Hurricanes' matchup with the Devils can be watched on TBS, SN1, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players