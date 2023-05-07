Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-15) versus the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.73 ERA).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

This year, Cleveland has won three of five games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (120 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule