Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-135). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 32 games with a total.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-9 10-9 7-5 8-13 11-9 4-9

