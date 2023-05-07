How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton and Steven Kwan will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 18 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .332 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 120 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.258 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In six starts this season, Quantrill has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Joey Wentz
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
