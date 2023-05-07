Byron Buxton and Steven Kwan will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 18 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .332 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 120 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.258 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In six starts this season, Quantrill has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Michael Lorenzen 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Joey Wentz 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.