The Minnesota Twins (19-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 7 at Progressive Field, with Joe Ryan getting the ball for the Twins and Cal Quantrill taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 4.73 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 17 (77.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Twins went 5-2 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Guardians have won three of five games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 1-8-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

