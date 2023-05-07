The Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .283/.392/.441 slash line so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three walks.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .267/.364/.336 slash line so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (5-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Ryan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2).

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 2 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 7.0 7 2 1 7 0 at Red Sox Apr. 19 6.0 6 3 3 3 1 at Yankees Apr. 13 7.0 3 1 1 10 0 vs. Astros Apr. 8 6.0 3 4 4 10 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.341/.535 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI (23 total hits).

He has a slash line of .200/.279/.391 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 4 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2

