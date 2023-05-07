On Sunday, Josh Bell (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .216.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Bell has driven in a run in 14 games this year (43.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2).
