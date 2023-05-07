On Sunday, Josh Bell (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .216.

Bell has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).

In three games this season, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Bell has driven in a run in 14 games this year (43.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings