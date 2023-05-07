Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- batting .270 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .210 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 46.7% of his 30 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (11.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
