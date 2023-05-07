Josh Naylor -- batting .270 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .210 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 46.7% of his 30 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.7% of his games this year, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings