The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others in this contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Marner is one of Toronto's leading contributors (99 total points), having put up 30 goals and 69 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

William Nylander is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 40 goals and 47 assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 0 0 7 at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Auston Matthews' 85 points this season have come via 40 goals and 45 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 4 0 1 1 6 vs. Panthers May. 2 0 1 1 6 at Lightning Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Apr. 24 2 0 2 7

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

Tkachuk's 109 points are important for Florida. He has 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is one of the impact players on offense for Florida with 78 total points (1.1 per game), with 23 goals and 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4 at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2

